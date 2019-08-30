OKAY – Curtis D. Adams was arrested on Aug. 27 following a domestic disturbance in the 8400 block of North 56th Street and making an attempt to commit arson on the property.
But, that was not all the charges Adams would receive. Adams hid nearby in tall grass with a strong odor of gasoline all over him and around the area. Wagoner County Deputies found him and placed him under arrest.
While transporting to jail on the Arson complaint, Adams began acting strangely and tried to assault a deputy by biting him. Adams had to be restrained and back up called.
Due to the suspect actively trying to assault staff, he was later placed into a restraint chair to ensure the safety of himself and Wagoner County Staff members. Upon being placed in the restraint chair he was booked without further incident. He currently has No Bond and was charged with the following: 1st Degree Arson, Assault on a Peace Officer and Obstruction of peace officer in the performance of their duties.
The Okay Fire Department assisted Wagoner County deputies and sprayed water on the residence and surrounding yard to dilute the gasoline. Okay Firefighters observed a strong odor of gasoline on the south side of the residence. Firefighters stated they estimated 1 gallon of gasoline had been poured on the exterior of the residence.