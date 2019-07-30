Artists from throughout Northeastern Oklahoma showcased their exceptional talent with entries in the 53rd Annual Porter Peach Festival Art Show held Thursday, July 18 at the First Baptist Church in Porter.
Sponsored by the Porter Lions Club, the show of original works gave artists the opportunity to sell their projects as well.
Festival Chairman Alan Parnell said the show continues to grow each year, and has been a positive addition to the celebration that marked its 53rd year in 2019.
The show was coordinated by Melanie Warren, who has released the following results:
Adult Visual Arts
Shelly DePriest of Glenpool, 1st; Karen Thompson of Glenpool, 2nd and Dolores Creekmore of Tulsa, 3rd.
Adult Photography
Brenda Walters of Haskell, 1st and 2nd and Michele Clark of Tahlequah, 3rd.
Adult 3 Dimensional Art
Lawrence Wybrant of Coweta, 1st; Jennifer VanTrease of Broken Arrow, 2nd and Stacey Robertson of Porter, 3rd.
Adult Peach Art
Shelly DePriest of Glenpool, 1st; Dena Holland, formerly of Porter and now Midwest City, 2nd and Marsha Danner of Eufaula, 3rd.
Teen
Ryan Holt of Porter, 1st; Maggie Kirkley of Porter, 2nd and Cambrie Keel of Coweta, 3rd.
Youth 12-Under
Sammantha Wilde of Porter, 1st; Lilly Weiden of Bixby, second and Kendall Neilee Guinn of Porter, 3rd.
Teen and Youth Peach Art
Cambrie Keel of Coweta, 1st; Lakyn Shouse of Porter, 2nd and Jazmin Merritt of Porter, 3rd.