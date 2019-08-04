Arts and crafts enthusiasts will want to make the drive to Coweta Saturday, Aug. 10 for the inaugural American Legion Post 226 Arts and Crafts Fair. The indoor/outdoor event will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Post, 600 S. Broadway.
Event organizers say a host of local and regional artisans will offer everything from wood art, hand crafted jewelry, barn art, children's clothing, custom made hats and shirts to custom embroidery items, military hats, military flags, knives, Scentsy candles and accessories and more.
Vendor Sally Boyne will do a live painting of a patriotic piece at the show and have other artwork for sale. In addition, author Linda Hight will have her military history books available.
Patrons will enjoy browsing to find something special for themselves or someone else.
Currently, two food trucks will be available for meal purchases, including Collins' Katfish Wagon and Okeydokey Hotdogs with an assortment of food items. Sno cones and possibly ice cream will also be available.
During the arts and crafts show, members of the Coweta Tiger Pride Marching Band will be next door at The Alamo to hold a car wash. Residents are invited to stop by and support the kids as they work to raise money for their Bands of America trip to Arizona in late September.
For more information or to check on available vendor space, contact Mike Walker at 918-728-5833 or Grant Huskey at 918-798-1083.