The Okay Women’s Helping Hands organization will host a Fall Craft Show Saturday, Oct. 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Okay Senior Citizens Center.
More than 20 vendors will offer crafts of all kinds, baked goods, paintings, jewelry and much more. Barbeque sandwiches and drinks will be available.
Admission is free and proceeds from all booth vendor fees will be donated to the Community of Okay.
All area residents are invited to attend and find early Christmas gifts while supporting a good cause.
The Okay Senior Citizen’s Center is located on Highway 16.