Arvest Bank is pleased to announce Ray Bell as the winner of a $500 award given to teachers throughout its four-state footprint. A total of 131 awards, totaling $65,500, are being given this year.
Bell, who teaches 11th and 12th Grade History at Wagoner High School plans to use his prize money to purchase more learning materials for his classroom.
“I would like to thank the Wagoner School District administration, faculty, and students for making Wagoner a great place to teach,” Bell said. “I appreciate my past and present students who made this profession not a job, but a heartfelt calling to teach, mentor and give them a path to fulfill their goals and dreams for the future.”
The Arvest initiative to honor educators was launched on Oct. 7. Nominations were accepted via the Arvest Bank Facebook page.
“Arvest is thrilled to help support not only Mr. Bell, but all of our award recipients,” said Arvest Community Bank Manager in Pryor, Brandon Tate. “We know how hard teachers work to educate the children in our communities, and we hope these prizes can make their jobs a little easier.”