Arvest Bank has added the title of vice president to Rachel Lee.
Lee has worked in various roles at Arvest since 2011. She currently serves as a mortgage lending supervisor, supervising loan officers and assistants in Wagoner, Tahlequah, Pryor, Muskogee and McAlester.
Lee earned an associate's degree at Eastern Oklahoma State College and a bachelor's degree at Oklahoma State University.
Among other civic endeavors, she is actively involved with the Wagoner and Tahlequah chambers of commerce and serves as president of membership for the Tahlequah Lions Club.
She and her husband, Matthew, have twins and reside in Tahlequah.