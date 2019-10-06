For the fourth consecutive year, Arvest Bank will award 36 Oklahoma educators with a total of more than $18,000 in prize money.
The bank will award 36 $500 gifts to individual teachers from a pool of more than 31 counties, including Wagoner, according to a news release.
“We are excited to recognize teachers again in our local communities,” said Kim Adams, who is executive vice-president for Arvest in Tulsa. “At Arvest, we want to show appreciation to as many teachers as possible because we find so much value in what teachers do to help our children and improve our future. We hope these awards will do just that.”
To nominate a teacher to receive one of the $500 prizes, look for an Arvest Bank Facebook post during the week of Oct. 7-13. Include the teacher’s name, city and one sentence describing why that teacher deserves to win.