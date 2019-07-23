The effects of the flood of 2019 are starting to subside, but business owners and those who work around Fort Gibson Lake are starting to see improvements.
A brief survey by the Wagoner County American-Tribune found as the flood levels dropped, commerce on the lake continues to grow.
Here is a breakdown of some of the sites on the lake:
Sequoyah State Park
Park Ranger Tony Presley reported that the lake level had dropped to 13.1 feet above normal on July 19.
“The majority of the park is open,” Presley said. “But, some sites need to be cleaned.”
The flood debris is the first thing that needs to be removed once the water recedes. The smell in some areas will eventually clear up with time.
The golf course is partially open.
“All the greens are visible now,” Presley added. “The front nine is closed, but the back nine is open except for one green.”
Sequoyah Lodge
Even though the lodge was never in flood danger, the resort saw a big drop in June bookings.
“It (the flood) really impacted us,” said Ann Skelton, lodge manager. “The end of May and first of June we were down and people were not coming out.”
A Facebook post in June that said Highway 51 was closed did not help matters, Skelton added. The post never said which part of SH-51 was closed, but it was always open to the park and lodge.
“We were down 22 percent this June compared to last June (2018),” Skelton said.
The good news is people have made it to the Lodge in July and those numbers look good.
The flood affected many on the lake.
“It was a freaky time,” Skelton described.
Whitehorn Cove Marina
Co-owner Kevin Weniger reported that the high water ramp has just opened, but should be used at one’s own risk. There are still barriers and wires that might get in the way and should be avoided.
“The boats are fine, but the docks are not where they are supposed to be,” he said.
Weniger has seen a couple of boats out, but can’t help them.
“I can’t pump gas (due to the high water),” Weniger added.
Fort Gibson Lake Association
The group did its own survey with help from the Corps of Engineers.
The Corps reported that Bluff Landing on the river is fully open. Afton Landing is partially open with the boat ramp and some camping available.
The Tullahassee Loop is open with its boat ramp and primitive camping.