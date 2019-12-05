Wagoner County Commissioner District 2 Assistant Brenda Ashbrener has completed the Advanced I and Advanced II certification portions of the County Commissioner Certification/Accreditation program.
The program is conducted by Oklahoma State University's County Training Program and is mandated by state statute.
Ashbrener was honored at the Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma Fall Conference in Norman.
Having previously completed 39 hours of Basic level instruction, Ashbrener completed an additional 60 hours of instruction to complete the Advanced I and Advanced II levels. Subject areas included county commissioner duties, county purchasing procedures, statute reference, open records and customer service.
Since the program's inception in 2000, more than 450 commissioners and their personnel have successfully attained certification/accreditation.