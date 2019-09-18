Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews are in downtown Coweta today laying asphalt on Highway 72 through the downtown Broadway District. The work area is from Oak Street at Central Elementary to Pecan Street near city hall.
Motorist patience is appreciated as lanes are closed off to thru traffic in order for the work to be performed. Business patrons are urged to use side streets and behind building parking to gain access to downtown merchants.
Work is expected to be completed by the end of the day Thursday.