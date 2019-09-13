There is good news for motorists who drive on Highway 72 (Broadway) through the Broadway District in downtown Coweta. On Thursday, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation announced crews will resurface the two driving lanes of the highway between Oak Street and Pecan. The project begins Wednesday, Sept. 18.
Oak Street is just north of Central Elementary and Pecan Street is where SH-72 widens from two lanes to four.
Coweta city officials say work is expected to begin on the southbound (west) side of the road around 8:30 Wednesday morning. Weather permitting, work will begin on the northbound (east) side on Thursday, Sept. 19.
Traffic through the area will be limited to one lane in one direction only during construction. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid delays.
"It is ODOT's plan to complete the work over this two-day period," information on the City of Coweta's website announced. "During this time,, on-street parking may not be available on the side of the road under construction. Businesses in the Broadway District will remain open, but patrons should be aware of parking restrictions during construction."
Coweta City Manager Roger Kolman has been delivering notices of the road project to downtown Coweta businesses Friday so they are aware of the work that will be done.