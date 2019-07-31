The Road Warriors 4 Christ will host a Bingo Family Fun Night Saturday, Aug. 10 from 6-9 p.m. at Wagoner Community Outreach, 700 S.W. 13th St.
Patrons can purchase four cards for $20. There will be special games throughout the evening and a 50/50 drawing.
A snack bar will be available.
All proceeds from the evening will go toward the organizations’ 2019 Wagoner Toy Run that benefits local children at Christmas.
Event organizers encourage residents to mark their calendars and make plans to attend.