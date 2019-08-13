Pies, cinnamon rolls, metal art and more will be up for auction Thursday, Aug. 22 when the Porter 4-H and FFA Booster Club hosts a Pie Auction and More event for two Porter Meats Teams that have qualified for national competitions.
The FFA Meats Evaluation Team has qualified for the 2019 National FFA Meats Evaluation CDE planned later this year in Indianapolis, Ind.
The 4-H Meats Judging team has qualified for the 2020 National Western 4-H Meats Judging Contest in Denver, Colo.
Proceeds from the fundraiser will support travel and study expenses for both teams as they represent Oklahoma on the national stage.
All area residents and 4-H/FFA supporters are invited and encouraged to attend.