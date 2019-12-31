Officers from the Coweta Police Department used quick thinking, investigative skills, and inter-agency cooperation with the Cherokee County, Kan., Sheriff’s Office to locate a young Coweta woman who was allegedly being held against her will and being abused by her captor.
The 23-year-old victim had not been seen since Dec. 6, and had not called or visited on Christmas, behavior that her family indicated was very unusual.
While responding to a missing person report on Dec. 26, the officers made phone contact with the suspect, Gary L. Ballard, 29. The victim’s family indicated Ballard was the on-again, off-again boyfriend of their daughter. Ballard spoke briefly with officers but was uncooperative.
Through inter-agency cooperation and investigative work, CPD determined the suspect was in Galena, Kan. CCSO deputies made contact with the victim, also in KS, early in the morning on Dec. 27.
She told the officers she was being held against her will and was being physically abused. Officers located and arrested Ballard on multiple charges including aggravated kidnapping and robbery. Ballard crossed state lines in the alleged commission of the crimes, so the Federal Bureau of Investigation has also been notified.
The victim has been returned safely to her family in Coweta.