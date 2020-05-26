Some 3,200 new water meters are being installed in the city of Coweta this spring and summer that tie into an Automatic Meter Reading (AMR) System. The project by Meter Install Group should take approximately three months to complete.
Coweta City Manager Roger Kolman said the new units will replace existing meters that have an odometer style reader. With the old meters, an employee physically opens a meter lid to read the numbers.
The new AMR system replaces the head part of the meter with basically a radio that transmits to a laptop computer. This eliminates the need to physically open each and every meter hole.
A job that once took city crews two to three weeks each month to complete by walking from one meter to the next can soon be done in a matter of a few hours, simply by driving through neighborhoods with a receiver and computer in the vehicle.
The city manager said it is the same system used by area rural water districts and the communities of Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Glenpool, Jenks and Sapulpa.
To date, Coweta has three unfilled meter reader positions that have been open for close to a year. Kolman said those vacant jobs will be permanently eliminated.
“This new system will allow the city to more efficiently read meters and allow customers to gather better information for their system. It will give them better information on their water usage and detect leaks,” Kolman noted.
“Each meter will keep more than 100 days of usage by hour,” he continued. “Therefore, if a customer is concerned about water consumption, we can pull reports and show exactly when the water was used.”
Kolman said the price tag for the AMR system is $616,588. It was not a budgeted item. That money will come from the savings by permanently eliminating the three water meter reading positions.
“The city is loaning the utility the money and the utility will pay the money back,” he noted.
City officials remind residents that Meter Install Group crews will carry identification with them as they install the new meters. The process may very rarely require direct contact with customers.
Should anyone see something that seems out of place during the time this work takes place, contact the Coweta Public Works office at 918-486-8073 or the Coweta Police non-emergency line at 918-486-2121.