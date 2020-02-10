Cameron A. Martin of Broken Arrow was arrested Feb. 7 on a number of complaints after he left bullets, a bandana and a turban behind when allegedly damaging a courthouse trash can at the War Memorial site at the Wagoner County Courthouse on Jan. 31.
This arrest culminated after a series of crimes that had been committed at Martin’s stepfather’s residence in Broken Arrow.
Martin was charged with malicious injury or destruction of property, reckless conduct with a firearm, discharging a firearm into a dwelling and discharging firearms in public place.
On Feb. 6, Wagoner County deputies were dispatched to the 7100 block of South 228th East Avenue in reference to vandalism of a vehicle. Deputies Jacob Carey and Chris Talley discovered an unknown suspect had fired multiple rounds from a weapon into vehicles in the driveway.
The victim’s mailbox had also been damaged. The deputies completed the report and left the area only to be called back later in the afternoon. The suspect had returned and caused extensive damage to the Vehicle. Due to the ongoing issues, the victim had a camera installed at the residence while deputies were present.
On Friday, Feb. 7, deputies were called back to residence in reference to another vandalism. A suspect had driven by and shot and damaged his vehicles again. Fortunately, the suspect was captured on camera.
Martin is the victim’s stepson. He had reportedly driven by the residence and fired some two dozen rounds from a long gun toward the vehicles and residence, knowing people were inside at the time. He was also captured on video the previous evening, damaging a vehicle with a bat.
Deputies found the suspect in the Broken Arrow area. He was taken into custody and transported to the Wagoner County jail without further incident. The suspect’s weapon was found in an abandoned vehicle.
During questioning, it was discovered that the suspect in the shooting was the same subject leaving items on the War Memorial in front of the Wagoner County Courthouse. When asked why, Martin said, he left the items there “because he felt like he was gonna die.”