BROKEN ARROW — Rebecca Olson’s High Tower Business Solutions, LLC, is the best kept secret in Broken Arrow business circles with the best kind of advertising promoting her endeavor.
What are Olson’s secret business weapons over her last 12 years? It’s word of mouth advertising and doing quality work with a bookkeeping and tax service business.
Olson and her staff took time out from the busy tax season that’s just begun to join the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce. A ceremony was held last week.
Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kristen Mallett presented Olson with a New Member certificate for joining.
High Tower’s record speaks for itself.
“I’ve doubled my business every year,” Olson said proudly. “Ninety-five percent of my clients are referrals.”
Olson said High Tower’s business focuses on small oil companies, farms, construction, restaurant and retail. “They are my specialties,” she said. “And, confidentiality is big for us.”
Olson used to work for Certified Public Accounting firm before going out on her own. Once she made the plunge, Olson has not looked back.
“We’re available to help businesses at every stage of their growth,” Olson added. “We love what we do.”
High Tower is licensed in all 50 states and Guam.
Olson is half Italian and has been in the United States since the 1980s. The outgoing Italian nature shines through Olson’s positive conversation about the business.
She once thought she might become a Literature professor because of her love of writing, Olson’s impact on small businesses and their growing needs has landed her in the right place at the right time in Broken Arrow.