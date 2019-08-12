Baitmasters Outdoors and The Garden Center’s inventory will hook the attention of most anyone trying to catch the big one or just wanting to plant nice flowers in the yard.
Located at 1516 W. Highway 51, the business has been in the hands of Paula and David Spry since December 2017. On Friday, Aug. 9, the owners joined the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce with a ceremony attended by the Ambassadors and Bonnie Rye, who is the No. 1 helper in the business.
The bait and tackle side of the business is located indoors while the garden area is just east of the main building.
“We’ve got live bait, tackle, soft bait, poles, reels, etc.,” said David.
The business has expanded its bass department, too.
Paula gets help from Bonnie with plants and hangs baskets in the Garden Center, too.
The store does not scrimp on items or time to buy them. Baitmasters is open seven days a week. Business hours are Sunday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.