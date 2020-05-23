OKLAHOMA CITY — BancFirst has been named to the KBW Bank Honor Roll published by Keefe Bruyette & Woods (KBW), it was announced recently.
This is the eighth consecutive year BancFirst has been included on the prestigious list.
With locations in both Coweta and Wagoner, BancFirst is the only Oklahoma bank included and one of only 15 banking institutions in the country with a record that met criteria for the KBW Honor Roll. Nearly 375 total companies were screened for the list.
To qualify for the Honor Roll, publicly traded banking institutions with more than $500 million in total assets consistently reported increases in earnings per share over the last decade.
Thomas B. Michaud, KBW resident and CEO, said current economic uncertainties have put the spotlight on premier banking institutions with a proven track record to withstand economic downturns as well as the ability to deliver above-average growth during those times.
“Our KBW Bank Honor Roll highlights those institutions that consistently differentiate themselves from their banking peers and earn premium valuations and better-than-industry performance,” Michaud said.