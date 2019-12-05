Only one out of four school districts in Wagoner County will conduct a school board election in April following the filing period that closed Dec. 4.
Incumbent Wagoner school board member Brenda Barney will be challenged for her Seat 5 post by Ashley Goforth. That election will be held on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
Only one candidate filed intent to seek office in Coweta, Okay and Porter. Incumbent Doyle Burress will retain his seat for a second term with the Coweta Board of Education while incumbent Jeremy Echols will begin his second term with the Okay school board.
In Porter, Terry Brackett will succeed Ben Holt, who was fulfilling an unexpired term. Holt did not file as a candidate.
In the new year, we will do a question and answer profile with each of the Wagoner school board candidates.