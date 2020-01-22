2020-01-15 wcat-barracks donation

The Wagoner Parrothead Club recently made a donation to The Barracks, a vetaran’s organization which helps homeless veterans. Pictured with some Parrothead members and receiving the donations are U.S. Veterans and officers of the Barracks. The monies donated by the Wagoner Parrothead Club were collected from golfers and sponsors at this year’s annual Parrothead Charity Golf Tournament. PARROTHEADS COURTESY PHOTO

