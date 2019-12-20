Broken Arrow Elks Lodge No. 2673 will host their annual Hoop Shoot basketball free throw contest Saturday, Dec. 28 at Northside Christian Church, 1221 N. Elm Pl. in Broken Arrow.
Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and the competition is open to boys and girls ages 8-13.
Event organizers say the contest for 8- and 9-year-olds will take place from 9-10 a.m. Sharp shooters ages 10-11 will compete from 10-11 a.m. Those ages 12-13 will shoot from 11 a.m. to 12 noon.
Each participant will shoot a total of 25 free throws. Winners in each age group can advance to the district competition.
There is no charge to participate.
For more information, contact Verda Sisney via email at pcwildcat69@hotmail.com.