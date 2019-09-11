One of the most popular Fall Festival activities will feature the many talented individuals who call Coweta and Wagoner County home.
The Coweta’s Got Talent competition takes center stage Saturday, Sept. 14 at 3:30 p.m. and you will not want to miss a minute of the entertainment!
Over the years, contestants have done everything from sing, dance and play instruments to give interpretative readings, draw and play harmonica. Anything goes, which is what makes this talent show such a big draw.
So bring a lawn chair or blanket and plan to spend the afternoon in downtown Coweta. Come early and enjoy lunch along Food Alley or ride amusement rides along the midway.
Immediately following will be the Coweta Band Pie Auction.