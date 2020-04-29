As National Child Abuse Prevention Month (April) winds down, CASA for Children encourages individuals and organizations to play a role in making communities a better place for children and families.
Children who have been abused or neglected may feel as though their lives have been shattered. This is especially true for those without a strong support system, without focused help to heal and without guidance.
With the help of a trained and supportive CASA volunteer by their side in court, the child welfare system and life, foster children get a real opportunity to recover and find a permanent loving home.
Suzanne Hughes, CASA for Children executive director, said the first priority is to keep families together whenever safe and possible.
“Foster care is only a temporary solution to problems at hand,” she said. “We need to create long-term support networks that work to care for families, make reunification a possibility and help break the cycle for the next generation.”
Jenny Crosby, CASA training and outreach specialist, said in 2019, 119 CASA volunteers served 339 children in the foster care system throughout the three-county area served by the organization. Still yet, there are many children who still need a volunteer to advocate for their best interests.
With the current COVID-19 pandemic prompting social distancing, Crosby said the way CASA is recruiting and training volunteers has changed. Also modified is the way volunteers reach out to individuals.
“The hard part about child abuse right now is we’ll almost see a decline in it before we see an increase. People aren’t seeing the kids,” Crosby said. “We want to make people aware that this could be an increased time of abuse, and to also be supportive.”
“We have an ‘Eyes on Kids’ campaign on Facebook that offers a supportive hand to a parent in trouble or to a kid who thinks he or she may be in trouble,” she continued. “If you see something, say something. Keep your eye on the kids. If someone sees something like it might be potential child abuse, call 1-800-522-3511.”
Crosby said child abuse can be prevented if others step in early.
“If we see a mom having a hard time or can get there, offer to step in and help – especially when we have single parents who do not get breaks,” she noted. “If we can offer help and a solution, it’s a big motivator to try to prevent child abuse.”
She reminds residents to be watchful of their friends and neighbors who might be involved in domestic violence situations. Getting out of that spot can be difficult.
If anyone sees abuse, report it to 1-800-522-3511. If a child’s life is in danger, call 911.
For more information on CASA, visit www.casaok.org or send an email to jenny@casaok.org.