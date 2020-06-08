Wagoner will be the place to be June 12-13 when Downtown Wagoner, Corp. hosts the 2nd annual Beats, Brews & Barbeque, a Kansas City BBQ Sanctioned event.
Friday event hours are 5-10 p.m. with activity taking place on North Main. That night, up to 15 local teams will compete in the Backyard BBQ Contest.
Up for grabs will be cash prizes for top BBQ winners, bragging rights and the opportunity to be chosen as the People’s Choice winner.
Taster kits are $10 each and will go on sale at 5 p.m. at the Downtown Wagoner, Corp. booth.
There will be live music on stage Friday provided by Stretchin’ the Truth, Casey West, Cory Lee, Charlie the Imperfectionist and Krissillis – Ghost.
Some 10-15 food and merchandise vendors will be set up along the festival grounds.
Saturday is all about the professionals when the Kansas City Barbeque Society sanctioned BBQ contest takes place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on South Main.
A total of 60 professional BBQ teams from Oklahoma, Texas, Missouri, Arkansas, Kansas, Colorado, Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota will be competing for more than $8,000 in prize money and “Team of the Year” points. Among the competitors will be the 2018 and 2019 world champions.
Their efforts actually begin on Friday when they begin prepping chicken, pork ribs, pork butt and brisket for the Saturday competition.
Event organizers say there will be no vendor booths set up on Saturday. However, downtown Wagoner merchants will continue to be open for business. Shoppers are invited to come out and visit with/watch the cook teams as they demonstrate their barbequing skills.
Winners will be announced late Saturday afternoon at an awards ceremony on the North Main stage.
Parking for the Beats, Brews & BBQ event is free.
Street Closures
North Main will be closed from Cherokee St. to N.E. 2nd from 7 a.m. Friday until 6 p.m. Saturday.
South Main will be closed from Cherokee St. to S.E. 3rd St. from 7 a.m. Friday until 9 p.m. Saturday.
Church Street will be closed from City Hall to South Main.
Railroad Blvd. will be closed to the public both Friday and Saturday. It will be accessible to South Main St. business owners and their customers.