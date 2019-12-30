It started out as a kind of Neighborhood Watch idea, but it has ballooned into one heck of a good idea every Christmas season.
Jerry Haner insists he’s not a one-man show, but a group of people and businesses help bring joy to certain residents in the Grandview, Lakeview and Twin Oaks area near Whitehorn Cove.
However, Haner has organized and brought together neighbors to help during the holidays or the caregivers there helping.
Haner got the county plat maps and drove a golf cart to get to know the neighbors.
One thing has led to another in four years.
The communities are part of emergency planning meetings or get togethers with the Wagoner County Sheriff.
And, at Christmas time, Haner’s family dresses up and deliver Christmas bags to those that are homebound or just alone with no one to visit them.
“All I do is put it on the Facebook page and start Nov. 1 asking for donations for gift bags,” Haner said. “I take donations all the way up to Christmas morning. People bring stuff.”
The things donated are perfect, Haner described.
“Someone brought games, clothes, postage stamps, toothpaste and blankets,” he said. “It’s terrific.”
When asked why he’s not collecting for children? Haner has a simple response.
“Who is doing something for the elderly?” Haner said.
There are groups and other organizations focused on the needs of children at Christmas time. Haner feels the elderly or those taking care of the elderly have been left out.
“Many of the elderly have visitors for one day and it’s usually not on Dec. 25,” Haner added. “It is extremely important for me to do this on Christmas Day.”
Here is the reaction of the one of the recipients.
“Jerry, I can't even tell you how grateful both mom and I are, for all that gave us,” the note starts out. “I wasn't expecting anything!! and mom is just amazed at all the wonderful things and the money also. You even knew that I have lost some weight and needed new, smaller black pants!! :) It is all just wonderful... we are both VERY appreciative. Mom’s income is very low, and things were kind of a challenge for me before she started having these health challenges, but since then, things have really been difficult. I'm reliant on sales online, and they just haven't been real strong this year, plus I've always heavily relied on Christmas sales.
“This was just a much appreciated thing. You have been such a blessing in this neighborhood... the things that you have gotten done out here is nothing short of amazing. I just want you to know how very much I appreciate you and all that you do, and the things provided for the Christmas bags by you, and the community. FABULOUS!!! Many, many thanks!!!!! from mom and I.”
Starring as Santa was Taylor Young and Mrs. Claus was Hannah Haner Young. The elf was Jerry’s granddaughter Lilly Young.
“This story is so much bigger than me,” Haner said. “I’m just a very small part of the community. I give God all the glory as he put it in me to do something I was just a willing person to be used.”
Others that help are RSVP and Kim’s Hair Style, who gave items and gift cards for the women to get their hair done. They even offered to go to the people’s home that are too sick to get out.
Needed gifts are not the only thing Haner’s group delivers.
If the group knows that a relative has passed on, Haner penned a poem called “My First Christmas in Heaven.”
The poem is framed and given out during the Christmas bag schedule to the proper widows or widowers.
This past Christmas Day, the group made the rounds to 17 stops. In 2018, 14 people benefitted from this holiday act of kindness.
“The whole thing is about making a difference in people’s lives,” Haner explained. “Maybe, it will create a community in your neighborhood. I really push that a lot.”
On that alone, Haner’s band of holiday volunteers is making it a beautiful day in the neighborhoods…especially on Dec. 25.