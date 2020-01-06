2020-01-08 wcat-clyde miller

Wagoner Police Officer Clyde Miller works on one a bicycle during a bicycle safety presentation held Friday, Jan. 3 at Eternity Fraternity. Bikes that needed some work/repairs were also fixed. Five new bicycles were given away after the safety meeting and a snack lunch was served. Eternity Fraternity is looking for volunteers to help keep the center open on weekends. Please call 918-485-0884 to sign up. JOHN FERGUSON/AMERICAN-TRIBUNE

Wagoner Police Officer Clyde Miller works on one a bicycle during a bicycle safety presentation held Friday, Jan. 3 at Eternity Fraternity. Bikes that needed some work/repairs were also fixed. Five new bicycles were given away after the safety meeting and a snack lunch was served. Eternity Fraternity is looking for volunteers to help keep the center open on weekends. Please call 918-485-0884 to sign up.

Tags