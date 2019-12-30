Four new bicycles will be given away during the Billy Lord Bicycle Training and Minor Repair Day event in Wagoner. The session is planned Saturday, Friday, Jan. 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Eternity Fraternity, 105 Cohn St.
Police Chief Bob Haley said the department has held such safety programs for a number of years now, in response to when local resident Billy Lord was killed in a bicycle accident a few years back. They are traditionally held in the winter time as children often receive bikes for Christmas.
Haley said the program will include a power point presentation and handouts all geared toward equipping youngsters to be safe while out riding on the streets and sidewalks.
Topics will include bicycle laws, what riders should do, the use of helmets and hand signals.
“Bicycle riders are required to abide by the rules of the road as well,” Haley reminded. “We don’t want someone getting hit by a vehicle because no one could see them or they weren’t following the rules of the road.”
Participants will enjoy lunch at Eternity Fraternity from 11 a.m. to 12 noon and receive a certificate for completing the program.
Kids will still be out of school on Christmas Break, so a large crowd is anticipated.
“Be sure to bring your bicycle! We will inspect each bicycle and do minor repairs as needed,” Haley reminded.
This bicycle training event is hosted by the Wagoner Police Department, Eternity Fraternity and Do More for Kids. For more information, call 918-485-0884.