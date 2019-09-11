For more than a quarter of a century, the biggest fundraiser for Coweta’s award-winning Tiger Pride Band takes place during Fall Festival.
The band’s annual Pie/Dessert Auction will commence Saturday, Sept. 14 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the grandstand stage.
Bidding wars help make this event a fun Fall Festival favorite! All proceeds will be used to pay for the band’s travel expenses, instruments, musical equipment and instruments.
As an added bonus, persons placing the highest bids on designated pies will be able to “Pie the Public Servants” and put a pie in the face of Coweta Police Chief Mike Bell, Coweta Fire Chief Greg Edwards, Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott or Wagoner County Commissioners Tim Kelley, Chris Edwards or James Hanning.
Come be a part of the fun and support the Tiger Pride Band!