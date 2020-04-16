Easton Lacey turned 6 years old today, but his celebration was a bit unconventional. Rather than enjoy a big party with friends and family in the living room, he was greeted by a birthday parade of cars, fire trucks, an ambulance and Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office units through his family’s Coweta neighborhood.
The coronavirus and social distancing restrictions gave cause for Claudia Lacey to come up with a new way to celebrate her son’s big day.
While Easton waved emphatically at the vehicles and proudly told drivers “I’m 6 years old!”, his father, Kenneth, participated through Facetime on Claudia’s telephone. He is currently serving with the United States Navy and is stationed in Cuba.
Last year, when Easton turned 5, Kenneth was deployed to Africa so he has missed back-to-back birthdays.
“I wanted to make this one as special as possible for Easton,” Claudia explained. “He’s like, ‘Why can’t people come over?’ and I ‘m trying to explain to a 6-year-old that his dad won’t be here and neither will many in his family.”
“This (parade) all came into play really fast,” she continued. “When the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office got wind of it, they wanted to do something as well, so we had a domino effect.”
Easton was thrilled with all the lights and sirens as the emergency responders came through the neighborhood. When loved ones in the parade stopped their cars to hand him a few cards and gifts, the youngster broke all the social distancing rules to squeeze in a few hugs.
One couldn’t see whose smile was bigger – Easton’s or his mom’s.
“I just love the fact that during all of this bad timing of a pandemic during a birthday, I’m thankful that the community is coming together,” Claudia said. “I’m happy that everyone is stopping what they’re doing and trying to make it special for a little 6-year-old.”