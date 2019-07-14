Summer months mean a break for many who take time off to enjoy travel, outdoor activities and more. But there is never a break in the need for blood products as emergencies and other situations where blood is required can happen at a moment’s notice.
Because the need for blood never ends, there is a continuous effort to conduct blood drives. Two such drives are planned Friday, July 19 in both Wagoner and Coweta to offer convenience for donors across all of Wagoner County.
In Wagoner, the Oklahoma Blood Institute will conduct the 7th Annual Wagoner Fire and Police Boots & Badges blood drive from 1-6 p.m. at the Wagoner Civic Center, 301 S. Grant Ave. Contributions can be made to honor the men and women of the Wagoner Police and Fire Departments.
“Wagoner first responders see first-hand the daily need for blood at hospitals and air ambulances when those they rescue require life-saving treatment,” said OBI CEO and President John Armitage, M.D. “We can’t say enough about the service they provide, and we owe it to them to do our part in making sure blood is available to save those whom they have risked their lives to rescue.”
In Coweta, a community blood drive is planned from 12 noon to 5 p.m. at BancFirst Coweta, 14269 S. Oklahoma 51.
All area residents age 16 and older who meet weight requirements (parent permission required for 16-year-old donors) are invited to donate.
Those who roll up their sleeves will receive a T-shirt and their choice of two tickets to Safari Joe’s H2O Water Park in Tulsa, one ticket to the Science Museum in Oklahoma City or one ticket to Frontier City in OKC.
Walk-ins are welcome, however making an appointment early can shorten the process. To make an appointment, call 877-340-8777 or go to obi.org.