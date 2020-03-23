The Wagoner County Board of Commissioners approved a proclamation and resolution to help keep everyone healthy during the current COVID-19 pandemic by closing the Courthouse that will run through April 13.
The March 23 regular meeting was held in Courtroom No. 1 and the resolution strongly encouraged the general public from doing nonessential business at the Wagoner County Courthouse and all other County properties for the following reasons.
• If you have been diagnosed with or had direct contact with someone with the past two weeks that’s been diagnosed with COVID-19 or has apparent symptoms of COVID-19.
• If you have been asked to self-quarantine by any healthcare personnel or had been asked to self-quarantine.
• You are also asked to stay away if you have traveled to one of the following countries in the past 30 days: China, Italy or any other European country, Iran, Japan and South Korea.
County officials shall make every effort to inform the public as to the various means and manner of conducting business by mail, electronic mail, telephone, teleconference, video conference or other suitable means that does not involve direct contact.
The final recommendations are ones that have been adopted nationally and include: Staying home if you are sick, follow national, state and local directions, if you are elderly or have an underlying condition to stay home, do not gather in groups of 10 or more and restaurants are encouraged to use take out or drive through orders.
After the passage of the proclamation and resolution, Mary Ann Colston questioned one of the steps taken solely by Commissioner James Hanning to get the proclamation and resolution to be voted on.
Colston maintained that all the commissioners had to approve one of the intervening steps and not just Hanning.
According to a February 2010 resolution, Hanning may have had the authority. The resolution gave the Commissioner the following:
“The Board of Commissioners grants to the Chairman of the Board the authority to close the Courthouse during such emergency after determining that hazardous weather conditions or other circumstances exist that make it unsafe for the public to traverse to the Courthouse and that it would be in the best interests of the citizens and the employees to close the Courthouse during such emergency.”