Body cameras purchased with the help of a $10,000 grant from the Oklahoma Municipal Assurance Group (OMAG) will help bring additional transparency to operations at the Coweta Police Department.
Chief Michael Bell said each of the department’s 16 officers have one of the recording devices. They have been instructed to turn them on before they get out of their vehicles on a call and leave them on for the duration of that call.
“What we are trying to do is capture that time before most other videos are being recorded to show why we got to this point and how. This will come in handy,” Bell explained. “It doesn’t matter who is recording anymore. This one (officer’s) will start before theirs begins. It will give us a better picture of what’s taken place.
“It’s a transparency thing – not only for the police department, but for citizens themselves.”
Coweta Police work 12-hour shifts, and a camera will record up to 13 hours of footage at one time. Cameras are downloaded each day into a closed, secure system operated within the police department.
The city chipped in an additional $3,000 for the equipment.
Bell said officers are now going through a 60-day training phase to make sure everyone understands how the cameras work and what they do. An advantage of the units is they can shoot both photos and videos, making them even more valuable in crime scene investigations.
The chief offered the following example:
“If we are in a foot pursuit with someone and the suspect throws something like a gun or drugs, I can press a button and it will take a photo of not only where I’m at when the individual threw it, but it gives a date, time, longitude and latitude for the incident so I can go back and look in that area,” Bell said.
From a training perspective, department leaders can watch videos to see how officers conduct traffic stops. They can also go back and review interviews with individuals to make sure they get everything right in their reports.
If more than one officer responds to a particular call, there will be multiple video angles of things that are going on there.
“Training wise and safety wise, this will be a good tool for us,” Bell admitted. “It’s not ‘Big Brother’ looking over their shoulders, it’s just us trying to hone our officers and make them better officers.”