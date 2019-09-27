An effort is now underway in Wagoner to form a business bowling league.
Pamela Stephens Karnes is doing the legwork to get everyone started and Schalliol's Bar, Grill & Lanes has agreed to open up on Tuesdays or Wednesdays, whatever day works best for participants.
"Several businesses have expressed interest, so now is the time to nail down some details," Wagoner Chamber Director Kristen Mallett said in an email to members.
League play will begin in early January and last for 10 weeks. Each team needs four bowlers.
Cost is $60 per team ($15 per bowler) per week. Of that fee, $9 per bowler will cover bowling alley fees while the rest goes into a pot. The total pot will be given to the winner with the highest score at the end of the season.
"The whole point of this is to just get together and have fun," Stephens-Karnes said. "We will bowl one game per night, but if anyone wanted to stick around and do a fun game, that is separate."
She said teams only need four bowlers, but if they have an extra one they could trade out. Some teams may be long a person or short a person on any given week.
Anyone interested in forming a team should contact Stephens-Karnes at 918-691-8988 or by email at pamela.stephens92@gmail.com.