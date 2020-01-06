Women business owners in the Coweta area are invited to attend a series of breakfasts in 2020 that will allow them to network with one another.
The first Coweta Women in Business Breakfast is planned Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 8 a.m. at The Broadmore, 102 N. Broadway in the downtown Broadway District.
The event is free and is a partnership between the Coweta Chamber of Commerce, Indian Capital Technology Center and REI Women’s Business Center.
“This event will enable you to connect with countless potential customers, build a network of business contacts and have an opportunity to showcase your business,” organizers say.
Future breakfast dates are March 10, May 10, July 14, Sept. 8 and Nov. 10 at locations to be announced.
For more information or to sponsor a breakfast to highlight your business, contact Leslie Browand with REI WBC at 800-658-2823.