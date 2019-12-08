Hundreds of people descended on Coweta's Southside Elementary on Saturday, Dec. 7 to enjoy Breakfast with Santa and a host of activities in support of the school's Parent Teacher Organization.
The annual fundraiser included a silent auction of gift baskets, stations for the children to write letters to Santa, color pictures and play and photos with Ol' Saint Nick and The Grinch themselves.
Breakfast was cooked by members of Coweta Masonic Lodge No. 251, who provided matching dollars for the project.
In all, $11,000 was raised and all proceeds will go back into the school for various PTO projects.
