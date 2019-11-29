There is something special about the Christmas season, and on Saturday, Dec. 7, Wagoner area residents will have an opportunity to enjoy a Breakfast with Santa event.
Sponsored by the Wagoner Special Olympics, the fundraiser will be held from 8-11 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 205 N. Main Street in Wagoner. This is a new location for the annual event.
A meal of all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage will be served. Cost is $7 per person and tickets will be available at the door. Children ages 2 and younger can eat free.
Santa will greet the children and photos will be taken of them together for a nominal fee of $3.
Organizers say a craft table will be available for the children to make something to take home, and adults are invited to browse through tables of silent auction items and place bids.
All proceeds will help pay fees and travel expenses for Wagoner Special Olympians to compete in the 2020 Oklahoma Special Olympics and other contests throughout the spring.
The public is invited to attend and make this a part of their 2020 holiday celebration.