Efforts continue to build support for the American Legion 100th Centennial Memorial that will be constructed in front of Coweta City Hall later this year.
The memorial, coordinated by American Legion Post 226, will celebrate and honor all veterans who are alive and remember and honor those who have died.
Renderings of the proposed memorial feature two stately granite stones. One will include the American Legion emblem and the words 100th Anniversary. The second will feature Coweta’s Eight — the men who were killed in Vietnam.
Two sides of the stone will pay tribute to Coweta’s two Congressional Medal of Honor recipients — the late Donald P. Sloat, who was killed in Vietnam, and the late Ernest Childers, a former American Legion Post commander.
The memorial will be ADA accessible.
Bricks and pavers for the memorial are now being sold and ordered. These items may be inscribed with the names of veterans, project supporters, local businesses, organizations and families.
Costs range from $100-$250, dependent on size, number of inscription lines and use of clip art.
Pavers honoring veterans will be placed inside the memorial. Other purchased pavers will be placed in the wall that surrounds it.
The memorial will be dedicated Saturday, Sept. 14 during Coweta’s annual Fall Festival celebration, however brick sales will be ongoing.
Beginning July 16, the Coweta American Legion Post at 600 S. Broadway will be open on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays for representatives to assist patrons and fill out forms for brick pavers. Weekday hours will be 12 noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Donations for the memorial will also be graciously accepted.
To do so online, go to www.fundraisingbrick.com/online-orders/amlegion226. Online payments can be made through a Paypal account or by paying by credit card as a visitor. He assured buyers do not have to join Paypal to pay.