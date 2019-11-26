A $70,000 funding plan for new playground equipment at Brighter Futures School has been met, officials reported.
The final balance was recently met when an individual stepped forward to help reach the final total.
The fundraising effort got help from the Wagoner Rotary Club and other local businesses and many individuals.
John Jones of Brighter Futures reported that the equipment needed to build the playground has arrived in Broken Arrow. It will be assembled and put into place by early spring.
The Brighter Futures Foundation began the fundraising effort for the playground in September 2018. The cost of the playground ($70,000) has been raised and the playground equipment has been delivered to Children Specialties in Broken Arrow.
The Wagoner Rotary Club generously provided a $15,000 grant, the Grand Lake Region Electric Cooperative provided a $10,000 Round Up Grant, and Arvest Foundation provided a $4,500 Grant. The remainder was funded by students, residents, churches, local businesses and friends. Their donations ranged from $1 to as much as an individual donation of $13,000.
The original cost was around $100,000, but Jones reported the firm selling the equipment gave Brighter Futures a special discount.
Brighter Futures is planning a big ceremony after the installation is completed.
“We are so incredibly grateful that our Gracious Heavenly Father has blessed us with such a caring and generous community,” said Jones, who is president of the Brighter Futures Foundation. “We are grateful for every dollar and every prayer that has made this dream a reality. This is an important step to realize the even bigger dream of bringing a Boys and Girls Club to Wagoner.”
A Spring Community Build Day is being planned.
That’s not all that’s going on at Brighter Futures. The 3rd annual Brighter Futures Chili Cook-off and Dessert Auction will take place on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2-5 p.m., at the Lincoln Enrichment Center. Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the Brighter Futures Foundation and the programs and services that they provide. For additional information, please call 918-807-0262.