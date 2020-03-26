Community volunteerism at its best was noted at Brighter Futures in Wagoner over the actual Spring Break as many came together to feed local children with nutritious meals.
Dr. Suzanne Salichs with Brighter Futures said the kitchen and dining hall at Union Baptist Church were utilized to serve the meals March 17-20. Stepping in to help were First Baptist MLK, Revive Church, First Baptist Church and Mary Rowe with Rowe Insurance Agency.
“We served about 100 meals each day and served in groups (to meet social distancing requirements),” Dr. Salichs said. “That number rose to 125 by the end of the week. That’s the combination of kids who came in and picked up to go boxes. We also made some deliveries in the local area.”
She added that a number of concerned citizens have reached out and donated funds and resources to make sure any child in need has his or her nutritional needs met.
“They did that even before the school lunches were put into place,” Dr. Salichs noted “It’s really wonderful how this community comes together immediately.”
Brighter Futures is now a distribution point for Wagoner Public School meals which continue to be served even though classes are not in session. On Tuesday, March 24, volunteers distributed 175 meals – particularly to children in the Autumn Woods Apartments and surrounding community. They also have a list of special needs students to make sure they are covered as well.
“If anyone knows of someone without internet service (to learn of this meal opportunity) and they can’t travel to these pick up sites, please call one of the school offices,” encouraged John Jones. “We don’t want to let anyone fall through the cracks. Somebody can get the meals delivered.”
“A lot of the stability in these kids’ lives come from their teachers, coaches and church groups,” Jones continued. “We all want to stay safe and comply with the advisement of social distancing, but these kids also need to see us bringing those meals. It’s stability and sanity in all of this.”
In the days and weeks ahead, Brighter Futures will continue to be a site for grab-and-to meals primarily serving the Autumn Woods and immediate surrounding area.
“We welcome people to call in so we can assist getting them to other sites as well. We want folks to use the other sites also,” Jones assured. “We just want to make sure no one falls through the cracks. Please spread the word with parents and guardians.”
Jones reminds this food service is open to anyone ages 18 years of age and younger. For parents whose children are not with them at the time they do pick-up, they need to provide the names of their children.
Brighter Futures also continues to promote it’s “Power Hour” reading program. On Mondays, volunteers are distributing books and other learning materials so children can stay current on their reading.
“None of this would be possible without our volunteers, their hearts and willingness to continually serve this community!” Jones concluded.