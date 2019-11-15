A Broken Arrow couple was arrested Friday in the death of their 3-year-old adopted daughter, the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office announced.
Kelsey Seaman was arrested on charges of first-degree child abuse murder, child abuse, child neglect and obstructing a peace officer. Her husband, Glen Seaman, turned himself in on charges with child neglect, enabling child neglect and obstructing a peace officer shortly afterward, according to a news release.
Deputies and firefighters found 3-year-old Faith Seaman unresponsive in the early morning hours of Nov. 6 at the couple's home in the 9000 block of 253rd Street in Broken Arrow and rushed her to a hospital. She was pronounced dead on arrival, the release states.
Her death was initially a mystery, the release states, because there were no obvious signs of a cause of death. However, an autopsy revealed she had suffered severe injuries just prior to her death that were consistent with child abuse.
The Seamans, both 25 and married in 2017, fostered at least five children for several months. They had fostered Faith since April 2018, and adopted her in December, the release states.
When she was found unresponsive, there were two other children under 2 in the home. Wagoner County Department of Human Services has since taken custody of the children, the release states.
Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott said the case is the type to haunt even the toughest of law enforcement officers.
"One of the most tragic aspects of this case is that this precious three-year-old was adopted out of a bad situation into the possibility of a brighter future," Elliott said in the release. "Instead her life was cut short in a senseless act of violence. Our focus now is to keep Faith in our thoughts as we pursue justice on her behalf.”