Cars by the dozen will be rolling into the rural Coweta area Saturday, Aug. 17 for the 28th Annual Festival of Wheels Car Show at the Broken Arrow Elks Lodge, 101st Street and Oneta Road.
Registration is from 8 a.m. to 12 noon and an independent panel of judges will select this year’s winning entries.
Cost to enter is $20 per car. There will be 26 car and truck categories are available including but not limited to original, modified, Camaro/Firebirds, Mustangs, Thunderbirds, Chevelles, Corvettes, Mini Trucks/Mini Vans, Street Rods, Special Interest Kit Cars and Rat Rods.
First and second place honors will be awarded in each category. In addition, cash prizes will be given for Best of Show, Best Engine and Best Paint honors.
There will also be awards for the Elks Choice and Lady Elks Choice entries.
Motorcycles will be included in this year’s show.
Organizers say free T-shirts will be given to the first 50 registrants.
The Festival of Wheels will feature grass parking, an air conditioned hall, concessions, prizes, trophies and 50/50 drawings.
Admission to the car show is free. All area residents are invited to come and enjoy the day.
For more information, call 918-693-0259 or 918-455-2763.