William S. Phillips of Haskell was arrested on Sept. 27 during the commission of a burglary, according to the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office.
Wagoner County Deputies Shawn Daniels, Chris Talley, and Bill Sieg received an alarm call in the Stone Bluff area of Wagoner County. While en route to the property, the owners called dispatch and advised individuals were being watched via camera on the property.
Upon arrival, deputies arrested an individual in the commission of a burglary. The suspect, identified as William S. Phillips, had crossed through multiple gates, passed multiple trespass signs and was sitting in a Kabota tractor. When ordered to exit the tractor, deputies observed Phillips was in possession of a firearm.
He was taken into custody without incident and charged with burglary, trespassing, and weapon charges.
One additional suspect fled on foot and is still outstanding. A warrant is being requested for the second suspect’s arrest.