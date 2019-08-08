Wagoner County deputies are investigating a series of burglaries that have occurred in the 3300 block of S. 206th E. Ave. in the Renaissance Park Addition of rural Broken Arrow.
A male suspect burglarizing unlocked vehicles has been caught on a surveillance camera.
If anyone recognizes this suspect or has information about any of the burglaries related to this call, call the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office at 918-485-3124 or 918-485-7799. Callers can remain anonymous when reporting information.
Authorities ask callers to please reference Case No. 19-1019 when calling.