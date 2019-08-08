Burglary suspect

This screen shot is taken from a home video that captured a suspected burglar trying to get into a car. If you can identify this person, contact the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office.

 Wheeland, Christine (Christy)

Wagoner County deputies are investigating a series of burglaries that have occurred in the 3300 block of S. 206th E. Ave. in the Renaissance Park Addition of rural Broken Arrow.

A male suspect burglarizing unlocked vehicles has been caught on a surveillance camera.

If anyone recognizes this suspect or has information about any of the burglaries related to this call, call the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office at 918-485-3124 or 918-485-7799. Callers can remain anonymous when reporting information.

Authorities ask callers to please reference Case No. 19-1019 when calling.

Christy has been covering news and sports in Wagoner County since 1988. She is a graduate of Oklahoma State University with a degree in Public Relations/Journalism.