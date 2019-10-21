It was a dream of Misty Burke to become a 911 Dispatcher when she was a young girl.
That dream became a reality and Burke is one of the dedicated dispatchers working in the 911 center in the Wagoner County Court House.
Burke went above and beyond the call of duty during an April 6 request from Facebook about a man in her area that wanted to commit suicide.
Burke worked quickly to find the person, gave Sheriff’s Deputies the address. They arrived just in time to save the man.
For that work, Burke was given an award from NAME. Burke was honored during the Tuesday meeting of the Wagoner County Commissioners. She again was honored at the 23rd annual 911 Oklahoma Public Safety Conference as Telecommunicator of the Year (911 Dispatcher).
“Misty was chosen out of all the other counties,” said Judy Elliott, who is 911 coordinator in Wagoner. “It’s pretty exciting.”
Sheriff Chris Elliott said Burke’s “relentlessness saved his life. She could have counted this as a prank. It’s an example of a high level of skill. They’re heroes in my mind.”
Was Burke surprised or excited about the award?
“All of the above,” Burke said.
A party was thrown in Burke’s honor after the County Commissioners recessed for the day.
Here is the report on the incident submitted by the WCSO: Deputies were dispatched to the Stone Bluff area in reference to a suicidal subject. Dispatch received a call from a third party who advised a male subject was posting a video on Facebook Live depicting his own suicide.
Wagoner County E-911 dispatcher Burke quickly went to work to obtain an address for deputies. A short time later, representatives from Facebook contacted Wagoner County E-911 Dispatch to advise of the situation. Dispatch was able to retrieve an address using the GPS coordinates provided by Facebook.
Lieutenant Elizabeth Crockett arrived on scene and observed the subject with a rope around his neck, attempting to harm himself. Lt. Crockett assisted the male subject by holding him up enough to provide slack in the rope until a second deputy could arrive to cut the rope.
Muskogee EMS transported the male subject to the Wagoner Community Hospital. He was evaluated and transported to a Mental Health Facility for treatment.