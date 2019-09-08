A few changes have been announced for the After School Program at Porter Consolidated Schools.
Due to budget constraints, lack of bus drivers and the increased number of families requesting transportation from the program, bus routes from the program were discontinued after Thursday, Sept. 5.
Transportation will only resume if and when the resources and structures are in place to sustain it.
Beginning Monday, Sept. 9, students who stay for the program will need to be picked up by a legal guardian by 5:45 p.m.
Also beginning that day, the After School Program will run Monday through Thursday only.
"The change in days offered is also due to budget constraints as well as the difficulty of finding the staff to work on Fridays," Porter Learning Academy administrators posted on their Facebook page. "We offer our apologies for any inconvenience this causes our families. These were very difficult decisions to make, but ultimately these measures are necessary to sustain our programs and services."