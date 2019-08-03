Three Wagoner businesses have been applauded by Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott last week for their support of the Oklahoma Sheriff's Association.
On Friday, Wagoner Flowers owner Regina Frost, O'Reilly Auto Parts manager Justin Walker and Owl Drug owner Nick Steinheil made gift contributions to the Oklahoma Sheriff's Association (OSA) for its annual week-long conference planned Aug. 5-9 in Midwest City.
Sheriff Elliott said the gifts will be used as training prizes and door prizes that will be given away throughout the week to law enforcement attendees.
"The success of any law enforcement organization is dependent on the support of their community, and we appreciate our Wagoner businesses for helping out with this project," he said.