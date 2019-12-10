The Wagoner Performing Arts Center will be busy this holiday season.
Here are the scheduled events planned:
• Dec. 12: Polar Express movie, 8:30 a.m.
• Dec. 13: Middle School Awards Assembly, 2:30 p.m.
• Dec. 14: The Nutcracker ballet, 7 p.m.
• Dec. 16: Vocal and Drama Performance, 6:30 p.m.
• Dec. 17: Kindergarten Performance, 9 a.m. (first show); 11 a.m. (second show).
• Dec. 17: Central Elementary Christmas Program, 6 p.m. (first show); 7 p.m. (second show).
• Dec. 18: Kindergarten Performance, 9 a.m . (first show); 11 a.m. (second show).
• Dec. 19: Teague Elementary Christmas Program, 6 p.m. (first show); 7:30 p.m. (second show).
• Dec. 20: Ellington Pre-K Program, 9 a.m.