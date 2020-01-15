Tickets are now on sale for the Coweta Father Daughter Dance planned Saturday, Feb. 1 from 6-9 p.m. at the Intermediate High School.
The dance is sponsored by Coweta’s Project Graduation 2022 committee and targets girls ages 2-12. There will be dancing, music, photo opportunities, refreshments and the opportunity to make memories that last a lifetime.
Mindy Beers, event spokesperson, said the Father Daughter Dance is like a prom night for little girls.
She reminds this is not just an event for Coweta students and parents, everyone is welcome. Girls can be brought by their dads, grandfathers, uncles, older brothers or other male role model.
Tickets to the Father Daughter Dance are $10 each and may be purchased at Hatfield’s Flowers in downtown Coweta or by contacting Beers at 918-697-8060.
Proceeds from the event will benefit Project Graduation 2022.