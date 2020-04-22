OKLAHOMA CITY — Rep. Kevin McDugle will stay on the ballot despite a challenge alleging he didn’t live in House District 12.
The Oklahoma State Election Board on Tuesday, April 21 heard contests of candidacy. Action by the board is final.
Republican Justin Dine alleged McDugle, R-Broken Arrow, did not live in the district but resided at a condo in Tulsa.
McDugle said he leased the Tulsa condo to another individual while maintaining a residence in HD 12.
“As always in a fair democracy, we all have the ability to run for office,” McDugle said. “And I encourage all to do so.
“But what we saw today causes me to question the decision making of my opponent because of the witnesses that he brought in and the fact he has never once called his own representative to ask questions or show concerns.”
McDugle also drew an unsuccessful residency challenge in 2018.
Dine and McDugle are the only candidates for HD 12.
